Wednesday, June 19, 2024

IMF Shanghai Regional Center officially opens

(Xinhua) 11:17, June 19, 2024

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Shanghai Regional Center was officially opened on Wednesday, according to a statement published on the official website of the People's Bank of China. 

