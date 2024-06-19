Home>>
IMF Shanghai Regional Center officially opens
(Xinhua) 11:17, June 19, 2024
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Shanghai Regional Center was officially opened on Wednesday, according to a statement published on the official website of the People's Bank of China.
