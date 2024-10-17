A glimpse into annual tech summit of Lenovo in Seattle

Xinhua) 13:31, October 17, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows a view of the annual tech summit of Lenovo titled "Lenovo Tech World 24" in Seattle, the United States. FIFA, the world football governing body, announced Lenovo has been named the Official FIFA Technology Partner on the summit. Lenovo launched its annual tech summit in Seattle, the U.S. state of Washington, on Tuesday, featuring the latest innovations and solutions in artificial intelligence (AI). (Xinhua/Tan Jingjing)

People visit the annual tech summit of Lenovo titled "Lenovo Tech World 24" in Seattle, the United States, Oct. 15, 2024. Lenovo launched its annual tech summit in Seattle, the U.S. state of Washington, on Tuesday, featuring the latest innovations and solutions in artificial intelligence (AI). (Xinhua/Tan Jingjing)

People visit the annual tech summit of Lenovo titled "Lenovo Tech World 24" in Seattle, the United States, Oct. 15, 2024. Lenovo launched its annual tech summit in Seattle, the U.S. state of Washington, on Tuesday, featuring the latest innovations and solutions in artificial intelligence (AI). (Xinhua/Tan Jingjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)