Lenovo launches tech summit featuring latest AI innovations

09:58, October 16, 2024 By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

SEATTLE, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Lenovo launched its annual tech summit in Seattle, the U.S. state of Washington, on Tuesday, featuring the latest innovations, devices and solutions in artificial intelligence (AI).

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang introduced the company's innovations and strategies in pursuit of "Smarter AI for all" at the summit, titled "Lenovo Tech World 24."

He showcased the technologies making "hybrid AI" a reality for everyone, and everywhere -- at home, at work, and on the move.

"AI is already improving the quality of life for individuals, delivering higher productivity for enterprises, and protecting a more sustainable planet," Yang said.

"This is a time of massive productivity gains on the horizon, a time of fundamental paradigm shifts in our industry, and a time to reimagine the future -- for AI to work not only in the cloud, but also at our fingertips, and within our own organizations," he noted.

Yang defined that future trend as "hybrid AI," which features private AI -- including personal AI and enterprise AI -- coexisting with public AI, complementing each other to deliver enhanced outcome for different customer needs.

Lenovo unveiled a range of new hardware and software solutions designed to help customers more rapidly achieve outcomes from AI, including AI for Good projects, hybrid AI to empower both individuals and enterprises, and ways to fast-track and deploy generative AI.

The company also discussed its ongoing investment and collaboration with partners to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive AI-ready, AI-enabled, and AI-optimized AI devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services for customers.

A new AI-powered communication technology was debuted at the summit by Lenovo and the Scott-Morgan Foundation (SMF), a non-profit pioneering innovative assistive tech.

The new, scalable tech suite combines predictive AI, hyper-realistic avatars, personalized voices, and eye-gaze tracking to help people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other severe disabilities.

The tech innovation could provide fast, accurate, and personal communication, revealing new possibilities for applying generative AI to accessibility challenges.

With the technology, people diagnosed with ALS could tell stories and sing songs to others in their own voice, according to a video shown at the tech summit.

"This is Smarter AI for All: applying transformative technologies to the most pressing human challenges," said Linda Yao, vice president of AI Solutions and Services at Lenovo.

Global tech leaders, including Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Lisa Su, highlighted their partnerships with Lenovo, and shared how tech giants are leveraging AI to create a more connected, more accessible, and more sustainable world.

"AI is truly the most important technology that I've seen in my career. And the most amazing part about it is we're still in the very early days, but what we see is the pace of innovation mission moving faster than anything we've ever seen," Su said at the summit.

"I view this as an opportunity for us to really bring AI to solve the world's most important and challenges," she noted.

Su hailed AMD-Lenovo partnership in end-to-end AI as well as promoting data center ecosystem.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)