Chinese cyber association calls for review of Intel products

08:15, October 17, 2024 By Cheng Yu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The Cyber Security Association of China urged on Wednesday a comprehensive review of products from United States tech company Intel, citing recurring cybersecurity vulnerabilities and high failure rates, so as to safeguard the country's national security and protect the rights of Chinese consumers.

In a statement, the association highlighted several security flaws in Intel's CPUs discovered since 2024, including GhostRace, NativeBHI, and Indirector, which it said expose major deficiencies in Intel's product quality and security management.

The association criticized Intel's handling of these issues, describing the company's approach as "irresponsible toward its customers".

In addition, the association accused Intel of using remote management features to surveil users while covertly installing backdoors, posing significant threats to network and information security.

To date, nearly a quarter of Intel's global revenue, which exceeds $50 billion, comes from the Chinese market.

The statement emphasized: "Intel has made substantial profits in China, but it continues to engage in actions that harm China's interests and threaten national security."

The accusations come on the heels of the CHIPS and Science Act from the US, which aims to curb China's semiconductor industry.

Intel has been one of the largest beneficiaries of the act, and has taken a firm stance on sensitive issues involving China to appease the US government, the statement added.

Intel's US stock price plummeted before the market opened, falling more than 3 percent.

