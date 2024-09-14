Over 600 universities introduce cybersecurity-related majors: report

15:05, September 14, 2024 By Zhang Wanshi ( Global Times

China unveiled on Wednesday a report on the development of talent in the cybersecurity industry for 2024, highlighting the strong demand for cybersecurity professionals, as younger individuals are increasingly becoming the backbone of the industry, with over 600 universities in China offering related majors.

Against the backdrop of a shortage of cybersecurity talent, the report, entitled Cybersecurity Industry Talent Development Report 2024, pointed out that small and medium-sized companies are generally entering the digital transformation stage, with their cybersecurity operations in a phase of expansion, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

As industries continue to digitalize and rely more on the internet, cybersecurity risks for both companies and individuals are on the rise. This situation has led to the intrinsic demand for cybersecurity, Wang Sixin, a professor of law at the Communication University of China, told the Global Times on Thursday.

The report reveals that China has accelerated the development of cybersecurity talent. As of June, a total of 626 universities in China have established majors related to cybersecurity, reflecting that cybersecurity education is gradually occupying an important position within China's higher education system.

Undergraduate students majoring in cyberspace security at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China mainly study courses including cryptography, and computer operating systems. Their career paths include the cyberspace security industry, internet industry, computer industry, financial sector, as well as IT departments within government agencies, research institutes, and the defense industry, according to the university website.

A student from the School of Cyber Science and Technology at Beihang University told the Global Times that their curriculum covers web security, privacy, and computer networks and security, with a particular emphasis on cryptography.

According to the talent development report, comparative data also found that the proportion of cybersecurity professionals under the age of 30 is gradually increasing, becoming the backbone of the industry.

The trend indicates that young talent is now becoming the driving force in cybersecurity, said Duan Pingxia, executive director of the China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance, as reported by CCTV. This influx of youthful professionals is bringing significant momentum to the development of cybersecurity expertise.

The report also shows that cybersecurity positions account for the highest proportion of job postings. Compared to previous years, the recruitment of data security talent shows the characteristics of "many positions with high requirements."

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)