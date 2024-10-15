Exploring the art of traditional Chinese pastry

(People's Daily App) 13:54, October 15, 2024

Chinese pastry, a traditional dessert with roots in ancient China, boasts a rich history and distinctive characteristics. Not only are these pastries delicious, but they also showcase exquisite production techniques. Great care is taken in packaging and presentation, resulting in many visually stunning cakes. What's more, a netizen has recently shared a restored production process for traditional Chinese pastries. Let's take a closer look!

(Video source: Shijie APP-Yuandian Songyun Pastry)

