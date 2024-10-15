Home>>
Exploring the art of traditional Chinese pastry
(People's Daily App) 13:54, October 15, 2024
Chinese pastry, a traditional dessert with roots in ancient China, boasts a rich history and distinctive characteristics. Not only are these pastries delicious, but they also showcase exquisite production techniques. Great care is taken in packaging and presentation, resulting in many visually stunning cakes. What's more, a netizen has recently shared a restored production process for traditional Chinese pastries. Let's take a closer look!
(Video source: Shijie APP-Yuandian Songyun Pastry)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese pastry chef becomes 2023 FIPGC Tiramisu World Champion
- Authentic China | A bite of Chinese pastry
- Chinese chef makes pastry of traditional cultural features
- Father becomes pastry chef for his daughter
- "Pastries for GAGOC" launched in Guangzhou (3)
- "Pastries for GAGOC" launched in Guangzhou (2)
- "Pastries for GAGOC" launched in Guangzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.