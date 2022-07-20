Chinese chef makes pastry of traditional cultural features

Xinhua) 17:02, July 20, 2022

Photo taken on July 14, 2022 shows lion-shaped pastries made by chef Wu Yang in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chef Wu Yang makes a pastry at his studio in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2022. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chef Wu Yang makes a pastry at his studio in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2022. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Photo taken on July 14, 2022 shows Chinese style pastries made by chef Wu Yang in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chef Wu Yang records the making procedures of pastries at his studio in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 12, 2022. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Chef Wu Yang makes a pastry at his studio in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2022. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chef Wu Yang makes a pastry at his studio in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2022. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chef Wu Yang makes a pastry at his studio in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2022. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chef Wu Yang shows a lion-shaped pastry he made at his studio in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2022. Wu Yang, a 35-year-old chef, has made pastry for ten years. Inspired by traditional Chinese culture, he has created various pastries with vivid shapes at his studio. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)