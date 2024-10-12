We Are China

China's central finance still has considerable room for debt issuance, deficit expansion: minister

Xinhua) 11:04, October 12, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- There remains considerable room for China's central finance to issue debts and expand deficit, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference on Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)