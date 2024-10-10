Home>>
China's central bank launches swap facility to boost capital market development
(Xinhua) 09:43, October 10, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Thursday that it has decided to set up Securities, Funds and Insurance companies Swap Facility (SFISF), with the initial scale of 500 billion yuan (about 71 billion U.S. dollars) for "the healthy and stable development of the capital market."
