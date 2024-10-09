Chinese premier calls for prompt implementation of incremental policies

Xinhua) 09:11, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called for efforts to promptly implement the incremental policies to stabilize the country's economy, and strive to accomplish the annual economic and social development targets.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium with experts and entrepreneurs to hear their views on China's current economic situation and the next steps on economic work.

Efforts should be made to accelerate the implementation of policies already introduced and formulate plans for policies currently under study as early as possible, he said at the symposium.

"We must get a clear understanding of the major trends and strengthen our confidence, while also facing up to the difficulties, responding to them actively, and effectively addressing prominent issues in economic operation," said Li.

The premier stressed the need to listen to the voices of the market and respond to social concerns when formulating and implementing policies, and continuously boost confidence in development.

He also underscored developing new policy options to stabilize the economy and promote development, and launching them timely in accordance with changes in the economic situation.

Work should be done to improve the business environment and stimulate the vitality of enterprises, said Li, who called for solid efforts to provide relief to enterprises in difficulties and implement pro-business policies.

