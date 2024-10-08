Home>>
China will study new policies to support economy: official
(Xinhua) 13:09, October 08, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China will study new policies in a timely manner to promote steady growth, structural improvement and sustained development of the economy, an official with the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will closely follow changes of the economic situation, evaluate the effects of policy implementation, and conduct preliminary research on more supportive policies and maintain policy options, said Zheng Shanjie, head of the NDRC, at a press conference.
