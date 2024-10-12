Home>>
China to replace existing hidden debts of local governments
(Xinhua) 11:03, October 12, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China plans to increase the debt ceiling on a relatively large scale to replace existing hidden debts of local governments and help defuse their debt risks, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference on Saturday.
