Premier highlights peaceful coexistence

October 12, 2024 China Daily

Premier Li Qiang attends the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Oct 11, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Premier Li Qiang highlighted the need on Friday to resolutely safeguard peace and tranquility in Asia, and called on countries in the region to stay alert against and firmly deter behavior that undermines regional stability or escalates conflict risks.

He also urged countries outside the South China Sea region to respect and support China's efforts with regional countries to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea and play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

The premier made the remarks when addressing the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos.

He said that in a world of transformation and turbulence, the value of peaceful coexistence becomes more evident. He emphasized the importance of treating each other as equals, upholding mutual respect and mutual benefit, and jointly promoting stability in maintaining rapid growth in Asia.

China continues to support the regional framework characterized by openness and inclusiveness with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at its center, and remains committed to upholding regional security governance based on extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, Li said.

The premier emphasized that Asia's development and prosperity cannot be achieved without peace and stability in the South China Sea.

He reiterated the country's commitment to abiding by international law and following the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

China has always insisted on resolving differences with countries concerned through dialogue and consultation and on actively carrying out pragmatic cooperation at sea, he added.

As China and ASEAN countries are promoting consultation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, Li expressed the hope that the consultation could be concluded at an early date.

The premier called on the countries in the region to further build up consensus, enhance mutual trust, and strengthen cooperation, in order to create a brighter future for the region and the world.

China is willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Development Initiative, and increase investment in areas such as green transformation and the digital economy to achieve inclusive and mutually beneficial development, he said.

Li called for advancing open cooperation by fully and effectively implementing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the largest free-trade agreement in the world, and accelerating the development of the Asia-Pacific free trade area.

The practice of overstretching the concept of security and politicizing trade and economic issues should be avoided, he added.

