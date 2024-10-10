Security Council resolutions binding for all states: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- UN Security Council resolutions are binding for all states, as stipulated in the UN Charter, and there is no room for distortion or interpretation, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, at the Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza on Wednesday.

Fu said that since October last year, the Gaza conflict and the situation in the Middle East have been at the forefront of the Security Council's work. "Yet the situation has not improved so far. Instead, it has continued to deteriorate."

"We cannot ignore the marginalization of the Council," he emphasized.

Fu noted that there is broad consensus among the vast majority of council members on the Palestinian-Israeli issue. He recalled that after repeated vetoes of the council's demand for an immediate ceasefire, the U.S. side put forward a ceasefire initiative last May, claiming that Israel had accepted it and requesting the council's support for an agreement through diplomatic talks.

"However, over the past five months, the so-called diplomatic efforts seemed to be going in circles, and more time and patience have led to greater civilian casualties and more reckless military adventurism," he added.

The ambassador said it is necessary to take a deep look at the current impasse and reaffirm some self-evident principles. "Security Council resolutions are binding for all states, as stipulated in the UN Charter, and there is no room for distortion or interpretation."

In this regard, the implementation of international humanitarian law is a non-negotiable obligation and cannot be used as a bargaining chip, and the principles of international law are universally applicable to all states, he said, warning that "double standard and selective application would set a terrible precedent with wide-ranging negative consequences."

"We certainly cannot lose faith in genuine diplomacy," the envoy said, urging the country concerned to prioritize the saving of lives, show political will, take an impartial stand, give up its political calculations, and exert all available influence on the relevant party.

"At the same time, we support the Council in utilizing all options in its toolbox to take further actions to end the war and restore peace as soon as possible," he said.

