UN Security Council condemns terror attack in Russia's Dagestan

Xinhua) 09:03, June 27, 2024

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020, shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

UNITED NATIONS, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council issued a press statement on Wednesday condemning "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attack in Russia's Dagestan on Sunday.

The members of the Security Council condemned "in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" in the Republic of Dagestan, the Russian Federation, the statement said.

The deepest sympathy and condolences are expressed to the families of all the victims, to the government and to the people of Russia, and a speedy and full recovery is wished to those who were injured, the statement said.

Reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, the Security Council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Russian government and other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, and reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law.

Attacks in southern Russia's Republic of Dagestan on Sunday has left at least 21 people dead, including police officers and civilians, and many others injured.

