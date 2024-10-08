Major projects move forward, acting as economic accelerators

A drone photo shows the Tianwan Nuclear Power Station Unit 8 under construction in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 19, 2024. Unit 7, as well as Unit 8, has a capacity of 1.265 million kilowatts. And once completed, the two units are estimated to generate about 18.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity every year. Started on May 19, 2021, the construction of these two units has gone smoothly. (Photo: Xinhua)

During the National Day holidays, workers in key sectors stayed on the front lines, pushing forward China's major infrastructure projects. Their efforts have fueled sustained economic growth, underscoring the nation's commitment to long-term development.

Yu Yongding, academic advisor to the CF40 and member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that compared with real estate and manufacturing investment that may not have an obvious effect in the short term, infrastructure investment plays a more important role in boosting economic growth.

During the golden week holidays, some workers at China National Nuclear Power (CNNP) Guodian Zhangzhou Energy Co in East China's Fujian Province stuck to their posts to ensure the smooth operation of nuclear power plants.

"Unit 1 is at the peak of commissioning. We aim to realize its commercial operation before the end of the year. Construction, commissioning, production and safety teams, along with company leaders, are all on duty to ensure smooth progress of the work," Li Bin, the trade union chairman of the CNNP Guodian Zhangzhou Energy Co, told the Global Times on Monday.

In another development, the construction of the Dali-Ruili Railway, a crucial section of the China-Myanmar international railway, continues to progress. On October 5, China completed its first underground mixing station in the 34.5-kilometer-long Gaoligong Mountain tunnel.

"Infrastructure plays a key role in China's economic growth, but some areas still lag in critical sectors like transportation and energy. It's vital to speed up construction to bridge these gaps and boost local economic development," Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, told the Global Times on Monday.

Bian noted that large infrastructure projects have always been China's strength. "We have established standards and experience, allowing us to execute more projects quickly and efficiently, supporting regional coordinated development," he added.

