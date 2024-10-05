German auto association chief criticizes EU tariffs on Chinese EV

Xinhua) 13:26, October 05, 2024

BERLIN, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- The EU voted on Friday to impose tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), a move that drew criticism from Hildegard Mueller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

In a statement, Mueller said that the move marks a step back for global cooperation, calling on the two sides to continue negotiations and avoid further escalation and potential trade conflicts.

She commended Germany's stance against the imposition, calling it "the right signal."

"The German government's decision is praiseworthy. In such a critical matter, it has firmly defended the interests of Europe and the German automotive industry by decisively voting 'no,'" Mueller said.

The German government's stance reflects a clear understanding of the importance of international trade, she said. And trade conflicts, particularly in a climate of rising global protectionism, would only result in losses for all parties.

"We need to continue negotiating with China to prevent the situation from worsening. Extending negotiations remains an option, and the VDA has made this recommendation to all relevant parties," said Mueller.

"We urge Europe and China to push forward in a spirit of cooperation. The German government must play a key role in this process. It's also worth noting that the EU's decision was not unanimous, and Berlin's position has received support from other member states," said Mueller.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)