City view of Dresden, Germany

Xinhua) 10:31, July 06, 2024

This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the city view of Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People enjoy a wall painting in Dresden, Germany, July 5, 2024. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People enjoy the city view on the top of the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, July 5, 2024. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a view of Elbe River in Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A street artist performs in Dresden, Germany, on July 5, 2024. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

