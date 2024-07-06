City view of Dresden, Germany
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the city view of Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the city view of Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the city view of Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
People enjoy a wall painting in Dresden, Germany, July 5, 2024. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the city view of Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the city view of Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
People enjoy the city view on the top of the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, July 5, 2024. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a view of Elbe River in Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
A street artist performs in Dresden, Germany, on July 5, 2024. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the city view of Dresden, Germany. Dresden, located in the eastern part of Germany, is the capital of German state Saxony. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.