Various events, activities held in Macao to celebrate 75th founding anniv. of PRC
Fireworks illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. Various events and activities were held here to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Tourists visit the Senado Square in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. Various events and activities were held here to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
An open-air cantata is staged in front of the Macao office of the Bank of China in Macao, south China, Sept. 30, 2024. Various events and activities were held here to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua)
Fireworks illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. Various events and activities were held here to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2024. Various events and activities were held here to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
