Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 13:24, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), according to a statement from the NPC Standing Committee on Monday.

Deng Hongbo was appointed ambassador to Germany, replacing Wu Ken.

Cai Run was appointed ambassador to the European Union (EU), replacing Fu Cong.

He Wei was appointed ambassador to Vietnam, replacing Xiong Bo.

Zhang Wenchuan was appointed ambassador to Belarus, replacing Xie Xiaoyong.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)