Chinese firms seek African partners at China homelife trade fair

Xinhua) 11:21, September 25, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The China Homelife Trade Fair 2024 kicked off on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa, featuring more than 400 companies showcasing their products and services to potential partners from various African countries.

Binu Pillai, chief operating officer of Meorient International Exhibition and organizer of the trade fair, said the event boasts more than 800 booths displaying over 14,000 high-quality products, with 30,000 visitors registered to attend.

"We have high expectations. Last year, deals worth 700 million U.S. dollars were signed at the show, and we expect this year's figure to surpass that," said Pillai, adding that the event offers a platform for Chinese enterprises and those from Africa to connect and conduct business.

Chinese exhibitors have brought a diverse range of high-quality products, including machinery, business materials, textiles and garments, power and energy solutions, households and gifts, office furniture, and more. Many are seeking to invest and form joint ventures with African partners, said Pillai.

Tiago De Freitas, sales executive at GWM Haval Hatfield, expressed enthusiasm about their first-time participation in China Homelife.

Many people gathered in the exhibit area, showing great interest in the Haval H6 GT, De Freitass said, adding that "people are even asking for a test drive. When they sit inside this car, they want to drive it. We are confident that several deals would be clinched by the end of the show."

Busisiwe Khanye, mayor of Dipaleseng Local Municipality in South Africa's Mpumalanga Province, invited Chinese enterprises to invest in her region, noting opportunities in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The trade fair also featured a conference where experts from South Africa shared insights on collaborating effectively with Chinese companies. Representatives of Chinese manufacturers provided information about their products and services.

The China Homelife Trade Fair is the largest exhibition of Chinese producers in South Africa, running from Tuesday to Thursday this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)