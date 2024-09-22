Chinese technology boost uptake of e-mobility in Africa: experts

Xinhua) 10:38, September 22, 2024

NAIROBI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese green vehicle technology is boosting the adoption of e-mobility in Africa, experts said Friday.

Warren Ondanje, managing director of the Africa E-mobility Alliance, said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that Chinese e-vehicle manufacturers have positioned themselves as key partners for the growing number of e-mobility startups on the continent.

"Chinese firms have played a key role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Africa," Ondanje said during the Africa E-Mobility Week 2024 conference.

The five-day event brought together more than 200 delegates, including representatives from United Nations agencies, senior government officials and innovators from across Africa, to foster collaboration and advance the sustainable mobility movement on the continent.

Michael Muchiri, deputy superintending engineer at Kenya's Ministry of Roads and Transport, said that Chinese e-vehicle brands are attracting significant interest from environmentally conscious Kenyan consumers due to their high-quality, clean transportation solutions offered at affordable prices.

Muchiri said that taxi and public transport operators have embraced Chinese e-vehicles because their low operational costs make them more competitive than conventional fossil-fueled cars.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya currently has an estimated 5,000 e-vehicles, comprising two-wheel, three-wheel, passenger and commercial vehicles.

Hilina Legesse, president of the Addis Ababa E-mobility Association, said that Chinese e-vehicles had facilitated Ethiopia's enforcement of its ban on importing fossil-fueled cars, which took effect in January, by providing affordable green vehicles.

Legesse said that several Chinese e-vehicle manufacturers have set up local assembly plants to meet the growing demand for clean modes of transport.

Claire Liu, sales manager at Chogori Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of e-vehicle accessories, said her firm has partnered with e-mobility companies in Africa to expand access to and affordability of electric-powered cars on the continent.

