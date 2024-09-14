China-Africa relations reach historic high: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 09:45, September 14, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The relationship between China and Africa is at its best in history, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said Thursday.

During a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Chen said that Chinese and African leaders recently agreed to elevate the China-Africa community to new heights during the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"From a new type of partnership to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and now an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future, the relationship has continuously reached new levels, with more defined goals," she said.

The briefing focused on the outcomes of the 2024 FOCAC summit held in Beijing earlier this month, and the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee convened in July.

Tanzanian government officials, experts, scholars and media representatives from both Tanzania and China were present at the briefing.

