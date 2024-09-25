Latin American journalists learn ancient indigo dyeing in SW China's Sichuan

Journalists learn indigo dyeing techniques in Mingyue village, Ganxi township, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiaoxia)

A group of journalists from Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, visited Mingyue village in Ganxi township, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 23, 2024 to learn about indigo dyeing, an intangible cultural heritage.

The craft, which has a history spanning over 1,000 years, uses dyestuff extracted from the isatis root, a plant known for its deep blue pigment.

A journalist records a video about indigo dyeing in Mingyue village, Ganxi township, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiaoxia)

Local technicians guided the journalists through the entire dyeing process, from tying the cloth to soaking, washing and drying. The journalists created various works and shared the dyeing craft with readers and viewers in their home countries.

In recent years, Mingyue village has worked to preserve its intangible cultural heritage, develop its own cultural brands, and become a model for rural revitalization and development.

Latin American journalists display their indigo-dyed creations in Mingyue village, Ganxi township, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Hong)

Photo shows indigo-dyed works on display at a workshop in Mingyue village, Ganxi township, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiaoxia)

