Fabrics dyed with traditional craft, clear sky create beautiful views in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:16, May 22, 2023

A beautiful view of plant-dyed fabrics hung out to dry under a clear blue sky in Nakeli village, Ning'er county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Fang Lei)

A special dye house featuring time-honored traditional dyeing craft in the Nakeli Courier Station, a historic courier station in Nakeli village, Ning'er county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, hung plant-dyed fabrics to dry.

The fabrics in different shades of blue and the clear blue sky contrasted finely with each other, intoxicating many passersby.

The traditional craft of dyeing cloth using plant dyes was popular in ancient China. It dates back more than 1,000 years. The dyes can create different effects on various types of fabric. The temperature and concentration of the dyes, as well as the number of times a fabric is dyed, can affect the cloth’s final color.

