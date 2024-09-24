Home>>
China to cut reserve requirement ratio in near future: central bank governor
(Xinhua) 11:30, September 24, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 0.5 percentage points in the near future, providing about 1 trillion yuan (about 141.78 billion U.S. dollars) in long-term liquidity to the financial market, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said Tuesday.
Depending on the liquidity situation in the market, RRR may be further lowered by 0.25 to 0.5 percentage points within the year, Pan told a press conference.
