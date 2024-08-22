China's banking sector assets growing steadily: regulator
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's banks have seen steady asset expansion since the start of the year, an official with the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday.
The assets of financial institutions in China's banking sector grew 7 percent year on year to 423.8 trillion yuan (about 59.43 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of July, Xiao Yuanqi, deputy head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, told a press conference.
Xiao said the sector's non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.61 percent at the end of July, down 0.08 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
The sector's capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.53 percent at the end of June, indicating that the sector has sufficient "ammunition" to withstand risks, Xiao said.
Looking to the future, the administration will continue to help banks optimize asset-liability structure and cultivate new sources of profit growth to enhance profitability, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to improve central bank system, promote high-quality financial development: PBOC governor
- China's central bank lowers short-term policy rate
- China's central bank stresses implementation of prudent monetary policy
- China's commercial banks resilient against risks: regulator
- China's commercial banks see stable credit asset quality
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.