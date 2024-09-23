4 killed, many injured in mass shooting in U.S. state of Alabama

Xinhua) 09:41, September 23, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and many others injured in a mass shooting Saturday night in downtown Birmingham, in the U.S. state of Alabama, police said.

Birmingham police said the shooting occurred in Birmingham Five Points South, an entertainment district near the University of Alabama, just after 11 p.m. local time (0400 GMT Sunday).

Police said multiple people fired several shots at a group of people. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found three people -- two men and one women -- were dead. A fourth victim later died in hospital.

At least four of the gunshot victims have life-threatening injuries, and the rest have "various injuries," police said.

As of Sunday morning, no one was in custody, and police said they do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

