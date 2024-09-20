America's war machine profits from perpetual conflict

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

For the U.S., war is a profitable business. The U.S. military-industrial complex often provokes conflicts and supplies weapons globally, profiting from arms races and instability.

Vested interests, including defense contractors, lobby the government to continue wars. OpenSecrets, a U.S. nonprofit, reports these contractors spent nearly $140 million on federal lobbying last year.

The U.S. has invaded Iraq, deployed troops to Afghanistan, intervened in Syria, and fueled the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Incomplete statistics show that between the end of World War II in 1945 and 2001, 248 armed conflicts occurred in 153 regions worldwide, 201 of which were initiated by the U.S.

To secure orders and boost business performance, the U.S. military-industrial complex continuously instigates wars, plunging many countries and regions into turmoil. Washington is the primary obstacle to global peace and stability.

