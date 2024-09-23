Over 960,000 applicants register for China's 2024 legal professional exam

Xinhua) 08:34, September 23, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Over 960,000 applicants registered for the initial phase of China's national unified legal professional qualification examination this year, featuring objective questions, held on Saturday and Sunday, the Ministry of Justice said on Sunday.

The number of applicants represented an increase of 12 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

Test centers for the exam have been established in all provincial-level regions, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.

The results for the objective questions examination will be released on Sept. 26. Those who pass the phase can apply for the subjective questions examination between Sept. 26 and 30.

The subjective questions examination will be held on Oct. 20.

The national unified legal professional qualification examination, China's bar exam, is the professional qualification for lawyers, judges, prosecutors and other law-related practitioners.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)