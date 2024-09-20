Enduring friendships between Japan and China

My connection with China began with citrus and has remained as sweet as these fruits.

Photo shows Yoshimoto Tadashi and his wife in their citrus orchard in Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture, Japan. (Photo provided by Yoshimoto Tadashi)

In October 1980, I visited China for the first time with a citrus industry delegation from Shikoku, Japan. During a meeting with Chinese citrus experts held at the former Zhejiang Agricultural University (now part of Zhejiang University since 1998), I put forward a suggestion that China send representatives to Japan to exchange citrus farming techniques. This marked the starting point of Japan-China friendship in Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture.

Soon after, this idea became a reality. In April 1981, the All-China Youth Federation sent five young Chinese to Japan to study citrus farming techniques. With support from my hometown, Yoshida, Uwajima, they completed a nine-month training program. I still remember the jubilant celebration we had when their training ended. The excitement and joy of that moment is still fresh in my mind.

Although I was just an ordinary farmer, I hoped to use my knowledge to contribute to the development of China's citrus industry and Japan-China friendship. Since 1981, my family has been hosting Chinese trainees studying citrus farming techniques in Japan every year. Besides, I made over 30 visits to Xiangshan county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province, to provide guidance to local citrus farmers in improving citrus varieties and advancing citrus cultivation techniques.

Over time, Xiangshan county earned titles such as "China's National High-Quality Citrus Production Base" and "China's Citrus Capital." With the growing popularity of Xiangshan citrus, local citrus farmers saw a substantial rise in their earnings. Whenever I see these achievements, I am filled with genuine happiness. I was also honored with titles such as "Honorary Xiangshan Resident" and "Honorary Citizen of Ningbo."

Throughout my years of interaction with China, I have developed numerous friendships that have endured through the years. Yu Mingzhen, a resident of Xiangshan county, was part of the first group of trainees, and we became good friends, maintaining contact over the years. At the same time, by engaging in Japan-China friendship exchange programs organized by the Japan-China Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Exchange Association in Ehime Prefecture, I encountered many Chinese friends from different age groups and diverse backgrounds, some of whom were much younger or older than me. Together, we have built friendships that transcend age.

Before each visit to China, I always pack a suitcase full of gifts, excited to reunite with my old friends. During my time in China, their hospitality never fails to touch me. I am dedicated to cherishing and nurturing this friendship for a lifetime.

I have also witnessed how the Japan-China friendship has led to mutual support between our two peoples. In 2018, shortly after I returned from a visit to China, my hometown Yoshida was hit by severe rainstorms, suffering unimaginable losses. Upon hearing this news, my Chinese friends immediately sent donations.

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the whole world faced shortages of medical supplies. Once again, China extended a helping hand. We received medical aid supplies such as masks, gloves, and protective suits from Xiangshan county's government and businesses in three shipments. China's immediate assistance is well manifested in the Chinese idiom "Xue zhong song tan," which means "Send charcoal in snowy weather," or "Adversity reveals true friendship." For over 40 years, our brotherly bond has weathered storms and stood the test of time, growing ever stronger with each passing year.

Yoshimoto Tadashi and his grandson pose for a picture in Xiangshan souvenir shirts at the second floor of their house. (Photo provided by Yoshimoto Tadashi)

In 2019, I took my grandson, who had just graduated from university, on a trip to China. Before going to China, he often wondered, "Why is my grandfather so respected by Chinese people?" When he set foot on Chinese soil and experienced the long-standing friendships fostered for over four decades, he understood and strongly agreed with the significance of continuing this legacy.

After the visit, he eagerly expressed his aspiration to carry on the legacy of Japan-China friendship. I am more than happy to pass the baton to him. Go for it, young fellow!

Although I'm now aged, my passion for Japan-China exchanges remains as strong as ever. I look forward to more people joining this cause, pushing the friendship between our two countries even further forward.

(Yoshimoto Tadashi is the president of the Japan-China Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Exchange Association in Ehime Prefecture.)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)