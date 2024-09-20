Man sentenced to 9 months in prison in China’s first criminal case involving illegal introduction of foreign invasive species

(Photo: Screenshot from the WeChat account of the Intermediate People’s Court of Zhuhai)

A man who attempted to bring a batch of 1,760 red-eared turtles to the Chinese mainland was sentenced to nine months in prison and was fined 100,000 yuan ($14,151) for the illegal introduction of invasive alien species, a court in Zhuhai, South China’s Guangdong Province, announced on Thursday, marking the country's first criminal case involving illegal introduction of foreign invasive species.

According to a statement from the Intermediate People’s Court of Zhuhai posted on its official WeChat account, the male defendant surnamed Yi said in court that he would accept the court’s decision and would not appeal.

The 1,760 red-eared slider turtles were confiscated, news portal The Paper reported on Thursday.

On October 21, 2022, Yi drove a vehicle and entered the country through Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and did not declare to customs. Customs officers conducted a regular inspection of the vehicle he was driving in accordance with the law.

The customs officers discovered a batch of turtles, including suspected red-eared slider turtles, hidden in the gap between the vehicle’s sunroof and sun visor, and a modified compartment under the armrest. After being caught by customs officers at the port, Yi failed to provide valid quarantine documents concerning the animals, according to The Paper.

Further examination found that the animals included 1,760 red-eared slider turtles, which have been listed by China as an invasive alien species. The turtles were valued at approximately 88,000 yuan.

The procuratorial organ requested that Yi be held criminally responsible for the crime of illegal introduction of invasive alien species.

Public information shows that the red-eared slider turtle is named for the distinctive red stripe markings on both sides of its head. It is a native of the southern part of the US and northeastern part of Mexico. Due to its strong adaptability and reproductive capacity, it has been listed by China as an invasive alien species, according to The Paper.

The court decided that Yi’s actions constituted the crime of illegal introduction of invasive alien species. Since Yi is a repeat offender, he should be given a heavier sentence according to the law. However, Yi truthfully confessed his crimes, voluntarily pleaded guilty, accepted punishment, and paid the fine after being brought to justice, which allows for a lighter sentence according to the law, according to a statement of the court.

