China to incorporate carbon targets into development plans

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will incorporate carbon emission targets into its national economic and social development agenda, according to a working plan made public on Friday.

The plan, issued by the General Office of the State Council, aims to accelerate the building of mechanisms for controlling the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions.

By 2025, the country's capacities in statistics and accounting, and monitoring and measurement of carbon emissions will be improved, according to the plan.

China will establish mechanisms focusing on curbing the intensity of carbon emissions during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). After peaking carbon emissions, the focus of the mechanisms will be shifted towards controlling the total amount of emissions, the plan said.

It also demanded efforts to improve carbon emission planning mechanisms, establish local emission assessment systems, explore early warning and control mechanisms for key industries and sectors, and enhance the carbon reduction management mechanisms of enterprises.

China has committed to the dual carbon goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Since 2016, control over both the total amount and intensity of energy consumption has become a binding requirement for economic and social development initiatives by local governments in the country.

In a key document unveiled recently, China pledged to put in place new mechanisms to facilitate the transition to controlling the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions, instead of energy consumption, as part of efforts to promote green and low-carbon development.

