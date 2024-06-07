Infographics: China’s achievements in environmental protection

People's Daily Online) 08:21, June 07, 2024

Green has become the defining color of China's efforts to create a more beautiful country. In recent years, China has upheld high-level environmental protection measures to support high-quality development. The country has coordinated efforts to reduce carbon emissions, cut pollution, expand green areas, and drive economic growth.

These initiatives have quickly improved China's environment while laying a strong foundation for supporting the economy and advancing the construction of a beautiful China.

Creating a beautiful China is a collective effort that involves everyone. These posters showcase China's outstanding ecological and environmental protection achievements. Let's protect our beautiful planet so humanity and nature can coexist harmoniously.

