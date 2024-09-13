Home>>
China to work with GCC countries for early completion of FTA negotiations: premier
(Xinhua) 14:35, September 13, 2024
ABU DHABI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China is willing to continue working with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to promote the early completion of negotiations on the China-GCC free trade agreement.
Li made the remarks when meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
