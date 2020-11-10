China, GCC stress vaccine cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the ministerial meeting between China and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Vaccine cooperation has become a highlight of anti-epidemic cooperation between China and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang made the remarks when attending the China-GCC ministerial meeting via video conference, adding that the world's first Phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine, carried out by China with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, has progressed steadily and efficiently with 44,000 people vaccinated.

China attaches great importance to and is willing to actively respond to the actual needs of the people in the region for vaccines, and takes concrete actions to promote the construction of a human health community with the GCC countries, Wang said.

Stressing that China and GCC countries should adhere to multilateralism, Wang also said that China would continue to support GCC countries to maintain their political security and social stability, and follow the path of independent development.

He said relevant countries should carry out post-epidemic economic reconstruction under the premise of effective prevention and control of the epidemic, restart negotiations on the China-GCC Free Trade Area, strengthen cooperation in data security, promote the joint construction of important Belt and Road projects, and intensify people-to-people exchanges.

According to the ministers of GCC countries, China has become the largest exporter and importer of their countries.

Noting that GCC countries firmly adhere to the one-China policy and are willing to work with China to co-build the Belt and Road in high quality, the ministers appreciated China's active and constructive role in regional issues, and is willing to promote relevant parties to resolve disputes through dialogue.