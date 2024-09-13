Languages

Archive

Home>>

Passersby and police help man push tricycle

(People's Daily App) 13:33, September 13, 2024

On September 7 in Shanghai, a man struggled to push his broken-down tricycle stacked with bottles of mineral water. On-duty traffic police and passing pedestrians helped him push the vehicle while bystanders captured the heartwarming scene.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories