China ready to work with all for equal world multipolarization: ambassador

Xinhua) 11:16, September 13, 2024

GENEVA, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all for an equal and orderly world multipolarization and a universal and inclusive economic globalization, to build the community of a shared future for mankind, and jointly promote the healthy development of international human rights cause, Chinese ambassador in Geneva said Wednesday.

China's achievements in addressing inequality and in promoting economic, social and cultural rights are nothing short of history-making, noted Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland.

"The successful lifting of nearly 100 million rural population out of poverty; the establishment of the world's largest systems on education, social security and health-care, to name just a few," Chen said during a panel discussion on "Promoting and protecting economic, social and cultural rights within the context of addressing equalities" at the 57th Session of the Human Rights Council.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution last year titled "Promoting and protecting economic, social and cultural rights within the context of addressing inequalities." The resolution, initiated by a group of countries including China, calls for establishing a knowledge hub to consolidate best practices and know-how in promoting and protecting economic, social and cultural rights.

Regarding the protection of specific groups, such as persons with disabilities, Chen highlighted a slew of China's efforts such as "the adoption of China's first law on the construction of a barrier-free environment; the establishment of a university dedicated exclusively to rehabilitation -- the first such university that the world has ever seen; the putting in place a more inclusive and friendly environment for persons with disabilities to participate in social life on an equal footing and realize their dreams in life."

Chen also noted that a decision adopted at the recent Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China contains over 300 reform measures, aimed at effectively enhancing people's well-being, promoting social fairness and justice and steadily improving the level of human rights protection.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)