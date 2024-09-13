Feature: Chinese scholarships empower Myanmar students to greater horizons

Sept. 12 (Xinhua)

YANGON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- With faces glowing with excitement and eyes sparkling with hope, Myanmar's university students eagerly awaited the presentation of scholarships from Chinese organizations at a seminar hall in Yangon on Thursday.

China's CITIC Myanmar, in partnership with the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), presented scholarships and stipends to 240 students from Myanmar Maritime University (MMU) and Yangon University of Foreign Languages (YUFL).

Chan Myae, a 21-year-old third-year student majoring in Chinese language at YUFL, is the eldest son in his family in Yangon.

"I have one younger sister. I'm extremely happy to receive this support and would like to thank CITIC Myanmar for the scholarship," he said.

"With the cash I received, I will be able to purchase Chinese books for my studies, prepare for HSK exams (a Chinese proficiency test), and ease my transportation and other financial burdens," he said.

Regarding his choice to study Chinese at YUFL, he said China and Myanmar are neighbors with many bilateral economic relationships. "That's why I chose to study Chinese. Then, I developed an interest in Chinese language and culture, particularly Chinese tea culture and Beijing opera," he said.

"The scholarship enhances the relationship between the two countries and fosters people-to-people connections," he said, adding that he wants to become a professional translator and study in China in the future.

Shwe Yamin Oo, a second-year Thai language student at YUFL, shared her joy in receiving the scholarship. "This support is crucial for students like us and greatly benefits our education," she said. "After graduation, I aim to work in roles that benefit our country."

On behalf of the scholarship and stipend recipients, Myat Phone Ko, a fourth-year student from MMU, thanked CITIC Myanmar and expressed willingness to be a part of the China-Myanmar brotherhood relation.

R Zar Ni, a 21-year-old fourth-year student at MMU, is the youngest one of five siblings. She said this scholarship came at a time of dire need.

"Our family requires financial support as my elder sister is also now attending university. The stipend will help me through my final year and support my future," she said.

"As a student majoring in port and harbor engineering, I plan to build ports and harbors in the future. This support will help me contribute to my community and country and also foster China-Myanmar friendship," she added.

U Ko Ko Hlaing, union minister of ministry 2 at the office of the chairman of the state administration council, thanked CITIC Myanmar and all involved parties for working together to provide better learning conditions for Myanmar students and promote the progress of the country's education.

He also said that CITIC Myanmar and the CFRD have worked hard to contribute to Myanmar's poverty alleviation and development.

The CITIC Star scholarship program will award 240 scholarships annually over the next two years to students from MMU and YUFL.

