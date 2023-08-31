Bruneian students to continue studies in China under joint scholarship program

Xinhua) August 31, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Altogether 26 Bruneian students flew to Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, on Tuesday under a joint scholarship program to further their studies.

The students, who will continue their studies at Lanzhou Petrochemical University of Vocational Technology, told the media at the airport their excitement about the new journey.

"I believe that studying abroad is such a great chance for me to experience new things and culture," said Shaiful Amiruddin, one of the scholarship recipients.

"It's also certainly a big opportunity for us to hone our career-specific skills by making use of the facilities they have over at Lanzhou," he said.

Siti Nadhirah, another scholarship recipient, said it's "quite exciting and challenging at the same time," and "a great opportunity to be independent and to improve our social communication."

The Hengyi Industries and Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE) Joint Scholarship Program offers the recipients a three-year diploma in refinery operation, for which they will undergo one year of academic study at IBTE Jefri Bolkiah Campus, followed by one year of studies abroad at Lanzhou, said Chen Liancai, Hengyi's Chief Executive Officer.

In the final year, they will undergo on-the-job training with Hengyi Industries, which is a joint venture between China's Zhejiang Hengyi Group and Damai Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary under the Brunei government's Strategic Development Capital Fund, owning 70 percent and 30 percent of the shares, respectively.

Upon completion and graduation from the program, the students will be expected to join Hengyi Industries and begin their careers in the country's biggest petrochemical project.

