In pics: China (Taiyuan) Int'l Energy Industry Expo 2024
A new energy vehicle is on display at China (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2024 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2024. The expo, which features special exhibition areas like wind power and photovoltaics, new energy storage, new energy vehicle and etc., is designed to demonstrate new technologies and products in the energy field. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
An exhibitor introduces products to visitors at China (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2024 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
A mine patrol robot is on display at China (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2024 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
A methanol engine is on display at China (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2024 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
A new energy vehicle is on display at China (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2024 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
People visit China (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2024 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
