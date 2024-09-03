China launches key meteorological lab for energy industry

Xinhua) 08:40, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a key open lab that will provide high-quality services for the energy industry and facilitate the application of meteorological research in energy exploration and exploitation.

The lab was jointly established by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) Public Meteorological Service Center, China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The establishment of the lab is a milestone in promoting the construction of a new electric power system in China due to the close relationship between meteorology and energy industry, Shu Yinbiao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, who serves as the chairman of the lab's academic committee, was quoted as saying by the ScienceNet.cn on Sunday.

Meteorology is closely related to energy, particularly the development and operation of the industries of renewable energy sources such as wind energy, solar energy, and hydroelectric power, which are greatly influenced by weather and climate conditions, according to Shen Yanbo, the lab director.

The lab will focus on the construction of new energy systems and new electric power systems, carrying out research in areas such as wind and solar energy assessment and forecasting, meteorological disaster warning, artificial intelligence applications, offshore wind power, and intelligent operation and maintenance of new energy industry, said Shen.

