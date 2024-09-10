Home>>
China's foreign trade up 6 pct in first 8 months
(Xinhua) 13:06, September 10, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 6 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first eight months of this year, official data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports rose 6.9 percent year on year in the January-August period, while imports climbed 4.7 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.
In U.S. dollar terms, the country's foreign trade in goods stood at 4.02 trillion dollars from January to August, up 3.7 percent year on year. Exports rose 4.6 percent from a year ago, while imports increased 2.5 percent year on year.
Trade surplus expanded by 11.2 percent year on year to 608.49 billion dollars during the eight-month period.
