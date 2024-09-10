Chinese premier holds talks with Spanish prime minister

Xinhua) 08:27, September 10, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China, in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that next year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said China is ready to work with Spain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, build political mutual trust, and jointly build bilateral relations with strategic focus.

The two countries will focus on high-level alignment of development strategies and in-depth integration of growth drivers, and push for more tangible results of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Li added.

Li said China is willing to expand two-way opening up with Spain, encourage the development of cross-border e-commerce and convenient logistics, and promote the optimization and development of bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

China will provide more facilitation and support for Spanish and other foreign enterprises to invest in China, and hopes that Spain will provide a fair, safe, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment for Chinese enterprises keen to invest in Spain, Li said.

He added that China is ready to work with Spain to focus on green development and innovation, and strengthen cooperation in new energy, energy conservation, environmental protection, the digital economy and space.

Li said China stands ready to work with Spain to uphold openness and cooperation, safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, maintain stability and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains, and jointly build an open world economy. It is hoped that Spain will play a constructive role in promoting China-EU cooperation, he said.

Sanchez said that Spain attaches great importance to developing relations with China and looks forward to further enhancing bilateral exchanges at all levels, enriching bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and strengthening exchanges in culture, education, science and technology to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

The EU and China have broad space for cooperation, and Spain supports the EU and China in conducting balanced and mutually beneficial dialogue and cooperation, safeguarding the multilateral trading system and jointly addressing challenges, Sanchez stated.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as economy, culture, education, science and technology.

