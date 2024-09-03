Home>>
Spanish PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:18, September 03, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will pay an official visit to China from Sept. 8 to 11 at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.
