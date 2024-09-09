China holds international fair to boost investment, trade

Xinhua) 08:23, September 09, 2024

A wine merchant from Hungary displays a bottle of wine produced in Hungary's Tokaj wine area during the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

XIAMEN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) opened Sunday in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Covering around 120,000 square meters, the four-day event draws visitors from 119 countries and regions, of which about 80 percent are Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries.

This year's CIFIT highlights the digital economy, new energy and green innovation. It is expected to serve as a platform for more than 80 investment events and roadshow activities.

First launched in 1997, the CIFIT, organized by the Ministry of Commerce, has become an important platform for boosting investment and facilitating global development.

Merchants visit the "Invest in China" area of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member of the Bank of China (R) introduces the bank's global institutional distribution and cross-border financial services to a Ghanaian merchant during the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Merchants negotiate at the pavilion of Spain during the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People visit the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The opening ceremony of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) is held in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The Shenxing PLUS battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) is exhibited during the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An exhibitor displays a bag of Thailand's Hom Mali (fragrant jasmine) rice during the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People visit the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the pavilion of Hungary, the guest country of honor of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), during the CIFIT in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Guests taste Fuding White Tea of Fujian Province during the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

The singing ceremony of Fujian key investment projects is held during the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

