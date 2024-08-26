China to hold int'l fair to enhance global investment links

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) will be held from Sept. 8 to 11 in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, the organizer said Monday.

Under the theme "Investment Connecting the World," the four-day event will feature nearly 50 business matchmaking activities and roadshows, signaling the country's strong commitment to cooperation and mutual benefit, Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji told a press conference.

Ling highlighted the fair's focus on "Invest in China," adding that the CIFIT aims to offer diverse opportunities for foreign firms to innovate and deepen their presence in the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, the CIFIT will also feature a section for China's outbound investment cooperation, exhibiting key enterprises and overseas economic and trade cooperation zones, underscoring the achievements of Chinese investment.

Noting the event's 400 financing opportunities, covering sectors including information technology, artificial intelligence and new energy, among others, Ling said the fair would fully tap into the role of financial institutions through a range of financial investment activities.

Ling said that businessmen from over 90 countries and international organizations have signed up for the event.

So far, the CIFITs have facilitated the signing of over 30,000 projects since its launch, most of which have been successfully implemented, Ling noted, adding that several landmark foreign investment projects have already landed in China.

At the same time, a large number of Chinese firms have also leveraged this platform to expand globally, continuously injecting new momentum into international investment, he said.

