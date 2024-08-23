China welcomes foreign companies to share its development dividends: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:19, August 23, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will, as always, welcome foreign companies to seize its development opportunities and share its development dividends, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a signed article by Japanese Ambassador to China Kanasugi Kenji, in which he said China is far ahead in the fields of automobile electrification, intelligence, digital economy and green development. The ambassador noted that the economic growth of Japan and the world is inseparable from the Chinese economy, adding that Japan should maximize the use of China's economic opportunities.

"Ambassador Kanasugi's view is objective and constructive," Mao said, noting that China's economic growth is a strong driving force for world economic growth, and China's prosperity is an important opportunity for global prosperity.

China will remain committed to achieving high-quality development and promoting a high level of opening-up, and will, as always, welcome companies from all countries, including Japan, to seize China's development opportunities, share its development dividends and achieve greater development of their own, said Mao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)