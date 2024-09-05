Following in the footsteps of Marco Polo

I have been a fan of Italian traveler Marco Polo since childhood, which later led me to become a tour guide. Years of hiking have helped me maintain good health. Even at 75, I still have no need for reading glasses.

About 20 years ago, my interest in China was sparked by a student from Beijing who stayed in my home. The connections we made and the friendships we developed ignited my curiosity about China.

Vienna Cammarota hiking up a mountain on her journey. (Photo provided by Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai)

Following that, I found myself drawn to The Travels of Marco Polo, reading it over and over again to understand China through its vivid descriptions. The depiction of the ancient Silk Road in the book particularly fascinated me.

In 2018, the idea of retracing the ancient Silk Road came to me, which inspired me to map out a journey covering 22,000 kilometers from Venice to Beijing, passing through 15 countries in three to four years. At first, my children thought it was unrealistic for me to complete such a long journey in my seventies. However, as they observed my detailed planning, they came around and gave me their full support.

More support came from those I had never met before. Upon conceiving this idea, I published my proposal on the internet in the hope of securing sponsorship. Shortly after, Zhu Yuhua, president of Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai (ACIS), reached out to me after seeing the information and expressed his readiness to offer support. He even planned a detailed itinerary and route and arranged for a volunteer team especially to assist me - a team that turned out to be my greatest support during this journey.

Vienna Cammarota departs from Lazzaretto Nuovo Island in Venice as Zhu Yuhua, president of Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai (ACIS) bids her farewell, April 26, 2022. (Photo provided by Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai)

My journey began on April 26, 2022, as I departed from Lazzaretto Nuovo island in Venice, with my family and friends giving me a warm send-off. My backpack, weighing 16 kilograms, contained The Travels of Marco Polo, the Venice city flag, and a Chinese sachet, among others.

For more than two years, I overcame practical challenges and psychological pressures, trekked through mountains and waters, and traversed cities and villages across different countries. Along the way, I have gained insights into the history, culture, and customs of each country I visited. As I delved into the remains of the ancient Silk Road, I was struck by the vast changes our world has experienced.

As of now, I have traveled through 14 countries, including Italy, Serbia, Türkiye, Iran, and Kazakhstan.

Vienna Cammarota in Iran. (Photo provided by Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai)

At every stop, I engaged in deep conversations with local people. These interactions not only enhanced my understanding and appreciation of different ethnic groups and cultures but also provided me with a more comprehensive and insightful perspective on the ancient Silk Road.

Whether it was Cinci Han Caravanserai in Safranbolu, Türkiye, the existing caravanserais in Iran, or the well-preserved historical sites in Khiva, an ancient city in Uzbekistan - all of these evoked the past splendor of the ancient Silk Road.

Just as Chinese President Xi Jinping noted, the ancient Silk Road is a route that greatly boosted the flow of goods, spread of science and technology, interaction of ideas, and integration of diverse cultures on the Eurasian continent.

As I journeyed along this historical route, I witnessed that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), carrying forward the legacy of the ancient Silk Road, has benefited more and more people across different countries. Many livelihood projects built by China, including highways, railways, and cross-sea bridges, have brought tangible results to the people in Belt and Road partner countries.

In Croatia, I saw the Peljesac Bridge, constructed by a Chinese enterprises consortium, realizing the centuries-old dream of connecting the south of Croatia with the rest of the country. In Uzbekistan, I visited the Pengsheng Industrial Park, the first investment project by a Chinese private enterprise in Uzbekistan, where Chinese drip irrigation technology had been introduced for large-scale vegetable cultivation, leading to substantial reductions in labor costs. In Tajikistan, I saw Chinese enterprises revitalizing the China-Tajikistan highway.

Vienna Cammarota in Uzbekistan. (Photo provided by Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai)

Lu You, a renowned poet in China's southern Song dynasty (1127-1279), once said, "What is learned from books is superficial after all. Wisdom comes from real life." I completely agree with this idea.

Over 700 years ago, Marco Polo amazed Europe with his detailed chronicle of a 24-year journey across Asia, which invoked Westerners' aspirations for China.

Today, walking on the same "golden ancient route" with Marco Polo's book in hand, I felt a deep sense of pride. Looking back on my journey, I want to tell friends of my age: Be brave in pursuing your dreams - nothing is impossible!

As planned, I will reach China this summer, a destination I have long yearned for. With my dream about to be fulfilled, I am brimming with excitement. I hope to follow in Marco Polo's footsteps, gain a deep understanding of today's China, and continue to sow seeds of friendship along the way.

(Vienna Cammarota is an Italian hiker, and the article was compiled by Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai)

