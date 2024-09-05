Feature: Heartfelt blessings to new school year, a testimony of China-Equatorial Guinea friendship

MALABO/KUNMING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A new semester arrived as scheduled, and pupils at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School were pleasantly surprised to receive video messages from their African counterparts at the start of the new school year on Monday in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

"Welcome to Equatorial Guinea! Long live China-Equatorial Guinea friendship!" Three students from the Confucius Institute at the National University of Equatorial Guinea extended their greetings in Chinese through a pre-recorded video, encouraging their dear little friends to "contribute to the friendly relations between China and Equatorial Guinea."

LONG-LASTING FRIENDSHIP LIKE A FLOWING RIVER

"I'd like to share with all of you a particular story about the intimate relations between our school and Equatorial Guinea," said Ran Hongyan, principal of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School, who welcomed her students with a lesson titled "Be Ambassadors of China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship: Moving Our Relationship Forward."

Since establishing diplomatic relations over half a century ago, China and Equatorial Guinea have helped each other through thick and thin and maintained practical cooperation and exchanges in various fields, yielding noticeable results.

In April 2015, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, announced that his country would donate a school in Jinping County. The construction of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School was completed the following year, and it has since stood as a testament to the enduring bilateral friendship.

On May 27, 2024, President Obiang joined a video call with the school's students during his visit to China. The children recited a poem from the Tang dynasty and performed folk songs.

The following day, Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned the primary school funded by Equatorial Guinea during his meeting with President Obiang. The two heads of state announced the elevation of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

At present, over 2,000 students from 16 ethnic groups pursue their studies at the primary school, where symbols of China-Equatorial Guinea friendship are prominent. Decorations highlight Equatorial Guinea's geography, customs and goods, while the exhibition room showcases student artwork celebrating the bond between the two countries.

In a calligraphy class, He Chenxi, an 11-year-old boy of the Dai ethnic group, carefully penned the phrase, "The friendship between our two countries is as deep as a mighty river," voicing his hope that this relationship would endure as steadfastly as the Jinzi River.

The Jinzi River flows through Jinping County and is a beloved and familiar landmark for local children. In a multifunctional classroom, some children dressed in traditional ethnic costumes performed a melodious song about the Jinzi River for their peers in Equatorial Guinea.

"We hope our friends in Equatorial Guinea can learn more about us," said a choir member Zhang Ruiyang.

In the video message to the pupils, three students expressed their wish to visit China and see the school in Jinping County.

In response, the children in Yunnan sincerely invited their remote peers to visit: "Welcome to the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture!"

CLOSER BOND ACROSS CONTINENTS

To record videos of the first class of the year, three Equatorial Guinean college students cut their vacations short and returned to the capital city of Malabo from across the country. In the video, they reflected on the mutual support and the profound amity between the two nations.

"Equatorial Guinea and China have established diplomatic ties for over half a century, supporting each other through all ups and downs," said Jose Antonio Nguema Owono, a student at the Confucius Institute at the National University of Equatorial Guinea.

He noted that China's assistance in building the Djibloho Hydropower Station, the Bata Port, and its donation of COVID-19 vaccines have all been well received by the local residents.

"The China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School was funded by our government, while key projects such as the Nkue-Mongomo road here were supported by Chinese companies," said another student Jose Luis Mitogo Eyen Eyene.

Eyene was particularly moved by the long-standing presence of Chinese medical teams in his country.

Since 1971, more than 600 Chinese medical professionals have been sent in 33 batches to work in the cities of Malabo and Bata in the country. In October 2021, President Obiang thanked the Chinese government in a video message, expressing gratitude for the medical teams' outstanding work.

The Malabo University Campus Project, undertaken by Chinese enterprises, is expected to be completed and handed over in October this year. It will include the new campus of the National University of Equatorial Guinea.

"I believe the bridge of cultural exchange between the two countries will become wider," said Fernando Garcia, the Equatorial Guinean director of the Confucius Institute at the National University of Equatorial Guinea, "bringing the hearts of the people closer together."

